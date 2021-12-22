Meet the Crosser 150, Yamaha’s new small-displacement adventure bike

Yamaha has entered the small-displacement adventure-bike arena with the Crosser 150: A lightweight motorcycle that offers the versatility of a larger ADV machine in a more affordable package.

Headlining the Crosser’s look are a tall stance, high-mounted exhaust, and front beak—all hallmarks of adventure bike design. Minimal fairings keep the bike simple, while decals bearing the letters ‘XTZ’ designate the Crosser as one of Yamaha’s off-road-ready models.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

Standard equipment include 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels shod in Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tires, a long-travel telescopic front fork and rear monoshock, and single disc brakes with ABS.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Yamaha

A combination digital and analog instrument cluster displays the usual things you’d expect to find in a modern dash: A speedometer, tachometer, neutral indicator, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, ABS indicator, and more.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Powering the Crosser is a 149cc single-cylinder engine with 12.2hp and 12.74Nm of torque on tap. Mated to the engine is a five-speed manual gearbox that transmits power to the rear wheel via a chain drive. As a neat party trick, the Crosser’s mill can run on both gasoline and ethanol, which makes it ideal for countries where the latter is more affordable.

Continue reading below ↓

This bike earns some extra adventure touring cred thanks to a wide seat, a height-adjustable handlebar, and an included rear cargo rack.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

The Crosser comes in S and Z trims, with the latter featuring different colors, decals, and a larger front beak. The S is available in Black Eclipse and Sports White, both priced at 15,590 Brazilian Reals, or about P136,500. The Z trim can be had for 15,790 Brazilian Reals, which is approximately P138,000, in either Competition Blue or Dakar Sand.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Unfortunately for us, the Crosser has only been launched in Brazil so far. Here’s hoping Yamaha Motor Philippines gives us something similar in the near future.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edis have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.