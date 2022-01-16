It’s about time we get an updated Yamaha FZ-S FI in the local market

Yamaha’s FZ-S FI has received some choice updates for 2022 in the Indian market. The naked bike gets updated styling reminiscent of the MT series, a two-level seat, Bluetooth connectivity, single-channel ABS, a multifunction LCD cluster, a rear disc brake, LED lighting at both ends, a lower engine guard, and a rear tire hugger.

The bike now also comes in a Deluxe variant that adds more paint options and graphics, colored alloy wheels, and LED indicators.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Both variants are powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine capable of 12.2hp and 13.3 Nm of torque. Suspension is handled by a conventional fork up front and a monoshock in the rear.

The standard trim is priced at 115,900 Indian rupees (about P79,558), while the Deluxe can be had for 118,900 Indian rupees (approximately P81,618).

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Hope that Yamaha Motor Philippines brings this in soon? So do we, as the PH-spec FZ-S has remained the same for quite some time.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

