We’re digging the Yamaha MT-25’s new colors for 2022

The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 has just been unveiled in Indonesia, and with this launch comes a couple of fresh colors.

First is Metallic Blue, Yamaha’s tried-and-tested signature racing shade. The blue tank and wheels complement the predominantly black frame, tail, and engine area. Next is Metallic Dark Gray, which is the same new color scheme offered in the 2022 MT-07 and MT-09. A gray base is paired with orange and cyan highlights, accentuating the MT-25’s already futuristic design.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

Otherwise, the MT-25 is pretty much the 2021 model. It carries over its predecessor’s 250cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that packs 35.5hp and 23.6 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox sends power to the rear wheel via a chain final drive. An inverted front fork holds the bike up, while a monoshock takes care of the rear. Single disc brakes provide stopping power.

See Also

Other features include a fully-digital instrument display with a shift light, tubeless tires, a funky LED headlight, a 14-liter fuel tank with air scoops on both sides, and phone connectivity through the My Yamaha app.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Given that the Philippine market already has the MT-03, don’t expect to get the MT-25 in any official capacity. What we might get, though, are the new colors for the upcoming model year. Fingers crossed that Yamaha Motor Philippines doesn’t leave us hanging.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.