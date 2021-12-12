How do you like the updates to the 2022 Yamaha XSR700?

As one of the biggest names in the modern retro game, Yamaha’s XSR line won’t take the recent influx of new competitors sitting down. In response to certain middleweight contenders, the Tuning Fork brand has updated the XSR700 for 2022.

Feast your eyes on the café-racer-inspired naked bike, and you’ll immediately notice the heritage color scheme that wouldn’t look out of place in the ’70s. Aside from a new color, the XSR700 gets a new LED headlight that’s significantly more compact than the unit on the outgoing model. Now that the headlight doesn’t stick out as much, the bike gets a snub-nose look that many riders will find more appealing.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Behind the new headlight is a revised inverted LCD gauge pod that has been repositioned for better legibility. Functions can now be cycled through with the left handlebar switches. The switchgear has also been improved to be more user-friendly.

See Also

Upgrades aside, the XSR700 is still the tried and tested formula that riders (us included) have enjoyed and praised. Yamaha’s signature cross-plane crank still headlines the 689cc DOHC parallel-twin engine that makes about 72hp and 67Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

Suspension is taken care of by a 41mm conventional telescopic front fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. ABS-equipped brakes and Michelin Road 5 tires provide stopping power and grip, respectively.

MSRP is $8,799 (approximately P443,000). Units will be available in the US this month, with Philippine availability and pricing to follow soon.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.