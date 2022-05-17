Yamaha is working on a detuned version of the XSR900 that makes just 46.94hp

How much power does one motorcycle really need? If a bike isn’t really one built for the track, chances are, the person getting it isn’t looking to do eye-watering 0-100kph runs or hit speed gun-breaking top speeds. Maybe—just maybe—some people just want bigger bikes to be able to ride on the expressways.

Yamaha seems to understand this. Last year, the motorcycle manufacturer unveiled the new XSR900. It packed the MT-09’s 889cc in-line-three engine that churned out 117hp and 93Nm of torque. Now, about half a year later, Yamaha has announced that a less powerful version of this retro-naked bike is in the works.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Yamaha says the 35kW (46.94hp) version of the XSR900 will be available in Europe starting September 2022. The company has yet to discuss the new variant that much as of this writing, so we still don’t know what else this detuned engine will come with.

What we can speculate is that while it’ll have much less horsepower and torque, this powertrain will also be much more fuel-efficient than the full-power version. We bet it’ll still have more than enough oomph to cruise with ease at highway speeds, too.

Yamaha hasn’t disclose why exactly it has decided to build this new XSR900. In any case, it makes sense to us, especially if it’ll come with a relatively smaller price tag. If this bike were made available here on our market, would you consider getting one?

PHOTO BY Yamaha

