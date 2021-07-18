The all-new YZ125 is Yamaha’s best 125cc off-roader yet

Off-road riding enthusiasts will probably have heard of the two-stroke Yamaha YZ125. This lightweight performance machine has been totally reworked for the 2022 model year, and is now meaner and better than ever.

Nearly all components on this latest iteration are new, from the redesigned engine with all-new internals, to the slim chassis and the refined suspension. This bike is designed to be the fastest, lightest, and most agile 125cc production motocross machine that the tuning-fork brand has ever built.

The powerplant is a 125cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine with an all-new cylinder head, piston, cylinder, con rod, crank, and more. Thanks to several redesigned major components, the thumper offers better usability and pumps out better performance in mid to high revs compared with previous engines, making it the platform’s best power unit yet.

Paired with the new engine is a Keihin PWK 38.1mm carburetor featuring a solenoid-controlled Powerjet that instantly delivers an optimal air-fuel mix for better performance. A new throttle position sensor and 3D map-controlled CDI ensure precise ignition timing, while a new V-Force reed valve assembly optimizes intake efficiency at all engine speeds.

Thanks to new bodywork and a new chassis, the area between the rider’s legs is 36mm narrower than before, improving overall rider mobility and reinforcing the feeling of agility. This pairs well with the YZ125’s flat seat, resulting in total bike control whether it be around a bend or in the middle of a jump.

A new rear frame enhances airflow to the carburetor, while a new cross member with a single-bolt fixing for the seat accommodates quicker and easier maintenance. This new rear-frame assembly also has a new mounting point for the 50mm shorter silencer.

Suspension duties are handled by Yamaha’s Speed-Sensitive System KYB front fork and single rear shock. Revised low-speed damping settings on both front and rear components mean better handling characteristics.

Disc brakes can be found on both ends of the new YZ125, with an upgraded two-pot front caliper setup delivering 30% more braking power than before. The rear setup gets a 5mm smaller rotor, shaving 90g off of the bike’s weight.

For more off-road racing cred, a Monster Energy Yamaha Racing edition is available. This special edition variant features the same new underpinnings with race replica graphics.

Pricing for the 2022 YZ125 starts at £6,749 (P471,000) for the base variant, while the Monster Energy edition carries a £6,949 (P485,00) price tag.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

