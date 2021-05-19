Yamaha has a new middleweight sportbike in the form of the 2022 YZF-R7

Several teaser videos, leaked images, and leaked patent documents later, Yamaha’s latest R-series sportbike has now been officially unveiled.

Meet the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7, the spiritual successor to the YZF-R6. While not quite a direct successor, as the R7 has a parallel-twin engine compared with the R6’s screaming in-line-four, it takes the former’s spot as Yamaha’s middleweight fully-faired sportbike one step down from the YZF-R1.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

Now that the bike has been officially revealed in all its glory, we can see that its styling draws heavy inspiration from the current YZF-R series aesthetic, with a sleek tail section, racy fairings, and sharp lines that bear a strong resemblance to those on the YZF-R6 and the YZF-R1. Perhaps the most glaring difference between the R7 and its siblings is the Cyclops-style headlight located in the M-shaped air intake.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

At the YZF-R7’s heart is Yamaha’s tried and tested 689cc CP2 parallel-twin engine also powering the MT-07, XSR700, and Tenere 700. Known for its 270-degree crankshaft, linear torque, and potent performance, this middleweight mill has proven itself as an exhilaratingly torquey engine on the street.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

Yamaha has equipped the YZF-R7 with an assist and slipper clutch, making this sportbike the first CP2-platform-powered motorcycle with such a feature. Yamaha also offers an optional quickshifter that will make gear changes even faster and smoother.

Complementing the supersport-style riding position is a capable suspension setup featuring an adjustable inverted 41mm KYB fork and a monocross rear shock that’s adjustable for preload and rebound damping. Bringing the R7 to a stop, meanwhile, are dual 298mm front discs and a single 245mm disc in the rear, both equipped with dual-channel ABS. The calipers are linked to a radial-mount master cylinder from Brembo. The R7’s 17-inch wheels wear Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22F tires, appropriate for the bike’s aggressive intentions.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

In the R7’s cockpit, you’ll find a high-contrast full-LCD instrument panel that provides the rider with all necessary information, including gear position, fuel level, real-time and average fuel economy, water temperature, and more. Lighting units are LED all around, including the MT-09-like central headlight, which is also adaptive and bi-functional.

The 2022 YZF-R7 is priced at $8,999, or approximately P431,000, and will be available in two colors: Team Yamaha Blue and Performance Black. North American customers will be able to snag the newest R bike as early as June 2021.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.