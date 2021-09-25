The all-new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 and YZF-R15M have made their debut in India

Without a doubt, the YZF-R15 has been one of the most popular offerings from Yamaha. The 155cc supersport has captured the hearts and minds of riders across Asia, so its fourth-generation model has been the subject of quite a few Internet rumors.

Well, speculate no more—the 2022 YZF-R15 has been officially released in India.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Let’s talk styling, which is the main difference between the old and new models. It seems the YZF-R7 is spearheading a new design direction for Yamaha’s sportbikes, with the new R15 looking strikingly similar to its 700cc sibling.

A bifunctional LED headlight is flanked on both sides by LED daytime running lights. The fairings have been updated to closely resemble the R7’s, while the tail section almost mirrors the rear end, which is inspired by the YZF-R1 on the outgoing model.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Mechanically speaking, the R15 V4 (as it’s called) is the same as the V3 model. Powering the bike is a 155cc single-cylinder motor that pumps out about 18.3hp at 10,000rpm (slightly less than the previous version’s 19hp) and 14.7Nm of torque at 8,500rpm. The mill is housed within Yamaha’s signature Deltabox frame and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Suspension duties are handled by a golden inverted fork up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Stopping power is courtesy of single-rotor disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Traction control comes standard for the line, adding an extra safety net for spirited rides.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

The new LCD instrument cluster packs smartphone connectivity via the Y-Connect app, as well as a lap timer, new shift lights, and two riding modes—Street and Track.

Meanwhile, Yamaha has fitted the YZF-R15M trim with a quickshifter (optional on the standard variant), grippier seats, Bybre brakes, and an exclusive Metallic Gray color scheme with 3D emblems.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Pricing for the updated R15 starts at 167,800 Indian rupees (about P114,200) for the Metallic Red color scheme. The Dark Knight option is slightly higher at 168,800 Indian rupees (approximately P114,900), while the Racing Blue with quickshifter is priced at 172,800 Indian Rupees (P117,600).

The R15M goes for 177,800 Indian rupees (P121,000), while the Monster Energy edition retails for 179,800 Indian Rupees (P122,363).

This stylish new look for the R15 is sure to be a hit when it reaches our shores. Fingers crossed we’ll see it here soon.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

