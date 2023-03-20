KTM will build 500 more units of the 1290 Super Duke RR but with a new look

KTM built quite the beast with the 1290 Super Duke RR back in 2021. The limited-production supernaked was arguably one of the sharpest bikes in the Austrian marque’s stable.

It saw a lot of success then, which is why it comes as no surprise that KTM will be bringing it back for 2023, albeit with a few tweaks. The new version has a darker, meaner look to it, with blacked-out fairings that better indicate the bike’s menacing performance.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

CAMPI: 30,905 vehicles were sold in PH in February

LTO to lower driving school fees in PH through new price ceiling

PHOTO BY KTM

Powering the new 1290 Super Duke RR will be a familiar 1,301cc V-twin engine that’s capable of churning out 180hp and 140Nm of torque. The bike only weighs 180kg, so it still has that impressive 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Nothing new to it, but nobody’s complaining.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The bike also gets WP Apex Pro suspension components, ultra-lightweight forged wheels, exclusive carbon-fiber bodywork, and a carbon-fiber subframe with a single seat. An Akrapovic slip-on exhaust is available as an add-on. Buyers will get the keys to their bikes inside bespoke carbon-fiber boxes.

Now, is anyone here looking to get their hands on one? Let me be the one to burst your bubble: only 500 of these beasts will be built. Consider our market lucky if we do get an allocation, but we’re not betting on it. Nonetheless, though, at least KTM is building more of these

More photos of the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR:

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM