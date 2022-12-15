Autohub opens new Triumph showroom in BGC

Triumph Motorcycles Philippines was recently recognized as the number one Triumph dealer in the world. Considering how many Triumphs we see out and about regularly, this doesn’t come as that big of a surprise.

Besides, the company has been aggressive in expanding its dealership network in the country since it opened the first one in 2020. In fact, Autohub Group has just announced that two new Triumph showrooms have recently been opened: one in Bonifacio Global City and one in Pampanga.

The first is situated right beside Autohub’s new Mini BGC showroom at Blk 33 Lot 2 Bonifacio Triangle, BGC, Taguig City. The second, meanwhile, is located at the LausGroup Corporate Center on Jose Abad Santos Avenue, San Fernando, Pampanga.

Both facilities house the brand’s latest models, from classics such as the Bonneville T120 to adventure bikes like the Tiger 1200. And in addition to Triumph-branded gear and accessories, the BGC showroom in particular also has other in-store items from other brands.

The press release reads: “The new showrooms will allow fans to truly appreciate what Triumph Motorcycles has to offer, bringing the Triumph dream closer to more likeminded enthusiasts.” You can check out a few more photos of the new Triumph BGC showroom below.

