BMW refreshes middleweight ADV lineup with the new F900 GS, F900 GSA, F800 GS

BMW Motorrad has one of the widest and most impressive ranges of adventure bikes among all motorcycle brands. Not that any of those models are starting to feel dated, but it has to be said that the lineup is starting to age.

There have been talks a lot of talks about the next-generation models, but nothing was really confirmed. Until today, that is, because the German marque has finally unveiled a trio of new ADV bikes: the F900 GS, F900 GS Adventure, and F800 GS.

As you may have guessed, the new adventure bikes have a new and improved engine. From the old 853cc powertrain, these three new models now come packing an 895cc twin-cylinder gasoline engine that puts out 105hp and 93Nm in the F900s and 87hp and 91Nm in the F800.

What’s interesting here is that despite the bigger-displacement engine, the overall weight has been reduced by 14kg, making these middleweights even lighter than ever. This was done with the redesigned plastic fuel tank that only resulted in a sacrifice of 0.5 liters of fuel capacity.

The bikes also come equipped with multiple ride modes, and a 6.5-inch TFT display with a multifunction holder as standard.

In the style department, all three models build on their respective predecessors’ designs. You’ll definitely see the GS look in one glance, but bits like the headlight and the front fairings are all new. A bunch of colorways are now available in the three bikes as well.

No word yet if these will eventually make their way to the Philippines. In any case... does this mean the new rumored 1300 GS is up next?

BMW F900 GS photos

BMW F900 GS Adventure photos

BMW F800 GS photos

