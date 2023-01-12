BMW Motorrad is currently offering special deals on select bikes

In the market for a new bike this year? If so, perhaps you want to give BMW Motorrad some consideration. The German manufacturer is currently offering special deals to kickstart 2023.

For those seeking an adventure bike, the BMW R1250 GS Style 40 Years is available with a P100,000 discount. The variant also comes with a BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Cradle and an engine protection guard. Customers who prefer the R1250 in other colorways can avail of units in Style Rallye or Style Triple Black with a P50,000 discount and an engine protection guard.

If you’re after a roadster, the S1000 R is being offered for P70,000 less. Finally, the R18 is available for P200,000 less and equipped with a Vance & Hines exhaust and saddle bags. In addition, there are also deals on offer for the F900 R, G310 R, RnineT Urban G/S, and more.

“We are constantly growing the BMW Motorrad family. So, there’s no better time to ‘Make Life A Ride’ than now. We’re confident that owning any of our remarkable motorcycles will further the passion of soon-to-be owners for riding in the years to come,” says SMC Asia Car Distributors marketing manager Thea Geronimo-Suguitan.

Interested? Drop by your nearest BMW Motorrad dealership to find out more.