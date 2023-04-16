Makina 2023: BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition can be yours for P1.795-M

Were you able to drop by the 2023 Makina Moto Show this weekend? If you were, then you may have spotted a shiny new bike that took center stage at the BMW Motorrad display: the new R nineT 100 Years Edition.

It’s actually pretty neat that we get this limited-edition model here. See, only 1,923 of these will be built around the world. We even said during the global launch that you’d have to consider yourself lucky if you ever get up close and personal with this bike. But we digress...

OTHER LAUNCHES FROM THE 2023 MAKINA MOTO SHOW:

Makina 2023: The Honda Rebel 1100 finally lands in PH priced at P650,000

Makina 2023: Peugeot’s XP400 adventure scooter is here priced at P555,900

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This one-of-a-kind (sort of) R nineT is fitted with Option 719 parts, including the classic wheels and the blacked-out engine housing covers, cylinder head covers, and oil filler plug, among many others.

As different as this looks from the other standard R nineTs, though, this one retains its engine. That’s the 1,170cc air- and oil-cooled, two-cylinder boxer engine capable of 109hp and 114Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

This special BMW lands in the Philippines with a P1.795 million price tag. Customers who opt for this bike also get a five-year BMW factory warranty. What do you guys think? You can check out more photos of it below.

More photos of the BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓