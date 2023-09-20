Confirmed: BMW Motorrad is unveiling the all-new R1300 GS on September 28

BMW Motorrad just released a flurry of new motorbikes in the F800 GS, F900 GS, and F900 GSA. It looks like that’s not the end of it, though, as the German marque just confirmed that it will be unveiling an all-new model on September 28: the R1300 GS.

There’s been a lot of rumors surrounding the next generation of BMW’s flagship adventure bike. Finally, with this announcement, we can put all those aside. Unfortunately for those of you dying to know what the new bike will bring to the table, you might have to wait.

See, the photo of the bike covered in a huge splash of water is all we have for now. The black two-wheeler right above is the current R1250 GS, the one the 1300 will eventually replace. All we can discern from the image is that we could be seeing significant design tweaks.

Similar to the F800 and F900 models, the R1300 might come with less aggressive-looking fairings hugging the tank, making for smoother and classier styling. We can also assume that apart from the bigger displacement, the bike will boast even more power, more advanced tech, and an overall better riding experience.

The full launch is happening on September 26 at around 11pm in the Philippines. Of course we’re stoked.

