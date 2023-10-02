Say hello to the all-new BMW R1300 GS

This is it, people. As promised, BMW Motorrad has now officially launched the latest iteration of its famed adventure bike: say hello to the new BMW R1300 GS.

The new R1300 GS boasts similar styling as the smaller GS models that debuted not too long ago. BMW has bid farewell to the easily recognizable GS headlight up front to make way for the new X-shaped lamp. Frankly, it might take some time to get used to a GS with this front-end design.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

The fairings have been drastically reworked as well. While the 1300 still looks as sharp as ever, there are now fewer and less aggressive-looking lines on the sides. The seats are also as chunky as ever, but the photos show that the Trophy variant is fitted with a new flat seat.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

As for the powertrain, the biggest GS in the lineup now comes with a 1,300cc air- and liquid-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine that’s now more powerful than ever, capable of churning out 145hp at 7,750rpm and 149Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. To date, this is the most powerful boxer engine that BMW has ever produced.

The bike also boasts a new suspension that’s been optimized in terms of installation space and enables higher levels of stiffness. Overall, BMW says the new GS provides enhanced steering precision and ride stability.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

Four riding modes now come as standard, including Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro. The last of the four ensures the GS is more off-road-ready than ever just straight off the production line. BMW has also upgraded the electronic dynamic suspension adjustment (DSA) so that it automatically adjusts the front and rear damping as well as the spring rate depending on the selected ride mode, road conditions, and maneuvers for optimized performance, safety, and comfort on all types of surfaces.

The tech package, however, does not end there. The R1300 GS now also comes with an optional Riding Assistant that includes features such as active cruise control with integrated distance control (similar to adaptive cruise), front-collision warning, and lane-change warning.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

The R1300 GS can be hand in standard colorways or with the Triple Black, GS Trophy, and Option 719 Tramuntana finishes.

“With the new BMW R 1300 GS we will once again take the competition by surprise,” said BMW head of Water-cooled Boxer Models Thilo Fuchs. “It is defined by an even broader spread of product substance, while the reduction in complexity and vehicle weight, combined with focused equipment, enable the essence of the boxer GS to be showcased even more strikingly. With a new engine, outstanding handling, and impressive ride qualities, it will set the pace both on and off the road.”

We have no doubt the next-generation GS will eventually arrive here in the Philippines. The only question remaining is “when.”

More photos of the BMW R1300 GS:

