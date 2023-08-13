Touring-focused BMW R18 with adaptive cruise control, Marshall speakers now in PH

The BMW Joyfest is happening this weekend, August 11 to 13, 2023, at the BGC Amphitheater in Bonifacio Global City. Both cars and bikes as well as various merch from the German brand will be showcased throughout the three-day event.

There’s an extra surprise in store for riders at the event, however, as BMW Motorrad Philippines has also brought in new variants of the BMW R18: the R18 Transcontinental and the R18 B. Both are on display this weekend.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Manny Villar completes acquisition of MCX and opens Villar Avenue in the south

Gaikindo 2023: This is the Mitsubishi XForce, a compact SUV bound for PH

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

These two new R18 variants are beefed-up versions of BMW’s cruiser bike. On top of the snazzy new white-black-gold colorways, these two new trims are also fitted with large windscreens up top, panniers on the sides, and several fairings underneath as part of the touring package. As a sick bonus, the bikes also come with a wide instrument panel with smartphone connectivity via the BMW Motorrad app and Marshall sound systems. Yes, premium speakers on these bikes.

Both R18s also come with active cruise control, or what some of us commonly call radar-guided or adaptive cruise control. Only a few bikes feature this technology, so we reckon some of you aren’t familiar with it. Basically, it’s cruise control that has the ability to automatically decelerate if the vehicle in front gets too close. All this happens without disengaging the cruise control function, so it also allows the vehicle to automatically accelerate and get back up to the set speed when possible.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The R18 Transcontinental also comes with a few more extra bits. This includes the top box with a pillion seat backrest and two extra Marshall speakers at the rear and the added fairings near up front.

Suggested retail price for the R18 B is P2,295,000, while the Transcontinental stickers for P2,455,000. Both are only available (for now) via indent orders. For context, the standard R18 stickers for P1,955,000. You can check out more photos of the new R18s below.

More photos of the BMW R18 Transcontinental and the BMW R18 B

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia