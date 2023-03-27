Bristol launches new ADX 160 with a P158k introductory price

Bristol Motorcycles closed out 2022 with the launch of the Vantaggio and welcomed 2023 with the arrival of the Invictus 400. After a quiet two months, the motorcycle marque is now back with another new model: the ADX 160.

The ADX 160 is a small-displacement adventure scooter that’s set to take on the likes of the Honda ADV 160. Coincidentally, this new Bristol bike actually looks more like a miniature version of Honda’s X-ADV. But we digress.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Everything you need to know about the Commonwealth Avenue exclusive motorcycle lane

Must-know: All the basic road markings in PH and what each one means

Bristol ADX 160 price and specs

PHOTO BY Bristol Motorcycles

Powering the ADX 160 is a 155.6cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that pushes 14Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. Bristol has yet to publish the full specs of this new model, but it does look like it has an adjustable windshield and LED lighting. It also sits on spoked wheels that go along with disc brakes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The ADX 160 comes with a P178,000 SRP, but Bristol Motorcycles is currently offering a P20,000 introductory discount. The company says the initial batch of 30 units sold out in 12 hours—even before the launch at that—so you might have to get in line if you’re looking to get this new model.

What do you guys think of this new scoot from Bristol? Think it can challenge brands like Yamaha and Honda in this segment?

PHOTO BY Bristol Motorcycles

PHOTO BY Bristol Motorcycles

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos