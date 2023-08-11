CFMoto 450NK makes global debut in PH with a P262,800 price tag

Motostrada is on a roll this year. Months after launching the 800NK at the Makina Moto Show, it’s now back with another new model, and this time for a global launch: the CFMoto 450NK.

Yes, global launch. This means our market’s lucky (and important) enough to get first dibs on this new model. It lands in the Philippines boasting the signature NK styling, with the Y-shaped headlight. It’s available in Zephyr Blue, Nebula Black, and Nebula White.

CFMoto 450NK 2024 specs and prices

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

This naked bike is powered by the same engine as the 450SR launched just a year ago—that’s the 449cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, fuel-injected gasoline engine capable of 49.6hp and 39Nm of torque. The bike gets a slipper clutch as well.

The 450NK measures 2,000mm long, 810mm wide, and 1,130mm tall with a 1,370mm wheelbase. Seat height is listed at 795mm. Curb weight, meanwhile, is an eye-watering 165kg—incredibly lightweight. It boasts a 14-liter fuel tank, as well.

The new CFMoto 450NK gets a 320mm single disc brake with a four-piston caliper up front and a 220mm single disc at the rear. ABS also comes as standard. On top of all these, the 450NK also gets smartphone connectivity via its TFT display.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

So... for the price. The 450SR was priced competitively when it launched, and as expected, the 450NK will be even more so. The all-new CFMoto 450NK lands in our market with a P262,800 price tag, and it’ll be available starting August 14.

Now, we reckon a lot of you want to know more about this bike. Well, we’ll be able to try out this new bike over the weekend, so we’ll share our first impressions about it real soon.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

