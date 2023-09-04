Upcoming CFMoto 150SC scooter takes aim at Honda PCX160, Yamaha NMax 155

CFMoto has been on a roll over the past year or so, as it has launched one new model after the other both globally and locally. It continues its hot streak at the recently concluded 2023 CFMoto Day where it previewed three new bikes—albeit still under wraps—that we reckon will make their debut soon.

First and arguably most relevant of the three is the new 150SC, a small scooter from CFMoto’s new SC range. This bike will supposedly be lightweight, promise excellent fuel economy, and offer ample storage space. If this will eventually land in our market, expect it to give the likes of the Honda PCX160 and Yamaha NMax 155 a run for their money.

PHOTO BY CFMoto

Second of the trio is the 500SR sport bike. It’s basically the 450SR’s bigger brother, as this one packs an in-line-four gasoline engine developed by CFMoto from the ground up and has been kept under wraps for three years now. This high-performance bike is expected to “effortlessly” reach speeds of over 230kph.

PHOTO BY CFMoto

Last but definitely not least, the 675SR, is a three-cylinder sport bike that comes with top-spec mechanical bits including the brakes and chassis. Not much details were revealed yet, but we reckon this thing’s built for the track.

CFMoto confirmed that these will eventually make their way to various markets, and we expect ours to be included in that list. We reckon all three bikes have a spot in their respective segments here in the Philippines—we’re looking forward to seeing how they’ll stack up against the competition.

PHOTO BY CFMoto

PHOTO BY CFMoto

PHOTO BY CFMoto

