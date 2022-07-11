These 10 custom Honda Rebels are some of Europe’s finest

The Honda Rebel—be it the 500 or the 1100 model—is a beautiful bike as it is. That, however, doesn’t mean customizations aren’t welcome. In fact, there’s a lot of room for creativity when it comes to Honda’s popular cruiser, and we now get to see that in full display.

As Honda joins the return of the Wheels and Waves motorcycle festival in Biarritz, Crance, the Japanese marque is showcasing some of the best Rebel builds from all across Europe. There are 10 models to be displayed, all from countries such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, and the UK.

Words won’t do them justice, so we’ll let the images do the talking. Scroll on through below to see all of ’em. Tell us in the comments which one’s your favorite, too.

1) Motoveiga

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: Motoveiga, Braga, Portugal

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

2) Lucy

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: Honda Garonda, Portugal

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

3) 5Four Honda Rebel Street

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: Guy Willison, 5four Motorcycles, UK

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

4) Mannboard

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: MAAN, Motocicli Audaci, Sardinia

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

5) Akaimoto

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: Akaimoto, Barcelona, Spain

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

6) Mikuniguro

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: Ikono Motorbike, Madrid, Spain

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

7) Mallorca Moto

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: Mallorca Moto, Mallorca, Spain

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

8) The Sport

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

9) The Bobber

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

10) Honda CMX Rebel Waves

PHOTO BY Honda

Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

