Motorcycle News

These 10 custom Honda Rebels are some of Europe’s finest

We’re drooling
by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Honda
MOTORCYCLE MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda Rebel 500

The Honda Rebel—be it the 500 or the 1100 model—is a beautiful bike as it is. That, however, doesn’t mean customizations aren’t welcome. In fact, there’s a lot of room for creativity when it comes to Honda’s popular cruiser, and we now get to see that in full display.

As Honda joins the return of the Wheels and Waves motorcycle festival in Biarritz, Crance, the Japanese marque is showcasing some of the best Rebel builds from all across Europe. There are 10 models to be displayed, all from countries such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, and the UK.

Words won’t do them justice, so we’ll let the images do the talking. Scroll on through below to see all of ’em. Tell us in the comments which one’s your favorite, too.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
The all-new Ford Ranger will start at P1,198,000; Everest at P1,799,000
The new Toyota Hilux Rogue might be the Japanese Raptor-fighter you’ve been waiting for

Continue reading below ↓

1) Motoveiga

custom Honda Rebel headed to Wheels and Waves festival

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Builder: Motoveiga, Braga, Portugal

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

2) Lucy

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

Builder: Honda Garonda, Portugal

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

3) 5Four Honda Rebel Street

undefined

Builder: Guy Willison, 5four Motorcycles, UK

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

4) Mannboard

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

Builder: MAAN, Motocicli Audaci, Sardinia

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

5) Akaimoto

undefined

Builder: Akaimoto, Barcelona, Spain

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

6) Mikuniguro

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

Builder: Ikono Motorbike, Madrid, Spain

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

7) Mallorca Moto

undefined

Builder: Mallorca Moto, Mallorca, Spain

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

8) The Sport

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

9) The Bobber

undefined

Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

10) Honda CMX Rebel Waves

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Muji teams up with Honda to build a minimalist e-bike that costs just P40k*
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Honda

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱