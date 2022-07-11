These 10 custom Honda Rebels are some of Europe’s finest

The Honda Rebel—be it the 500 or the 1100 model—is a beautiful bike as it is. That, however, doesn’t mean customizations aren’t welcome. In fact, there’s a lot of room for creativity when it comes to Honda’s popular cruiser, and we now get to see that in full display.
As Honda joins the return of the Wheels and Waves motorcycle festival in Biarritz, Crance, the Japanese marque is showcasing some of the best Rebel builds from all across Europe. There are 10 models to be displayed, all from countries such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, and the UK.
Words won’t do them justice, so we’ll let the images do the talking. Scroll on through below to see all of ’em. Tell us in the comments which one’s your favorite, too.
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
The all-new Ford Ranger will start at P1,198,000; Everest at P1,799,000
The new Toyota Hilux Rogue might be the Japanese Raptor-fighter you’ve been waiting for
1) Motoveiga
Builder: Motoveiga, Braga, Portugal
2) Lucy
Builder: Honda Garonda, Portugal
3) 5Four Honda Rebel Street
Builder: Guy Willison, 5four Motorcycles, UK
4) Mannboard
Builder: MAAN, Motocicli Audaci, Sardinia
5) Akaimoto
Builder: Akaimoto, Barcelona, Spain
6) Mikuniguro
Builder: Ikono Motorbike, Madrid, Spain
7) Mallorca Moto
Builder: Mallorca Moto, Mallorca, Spain
8) The Sport
Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France
9) The Bobber
Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France
10) Honda CMX Rebel Waves
Builder: FCR Original, Chauvigny, France
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.