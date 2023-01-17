A record-setting 61,562 new Ducatis were sold in 2022

Despite all the challenges it presented, 2022 was a year wherein some of the biggest players in the automotive and motorcycle industry were able to bounce back from the dismal 2021. In fact, several brands set sales records last year—a testament to how much these industries have recovered.

Ducati is one of those brands. The Italian motorcycle marque sold a total of 61,562 new motorcycles all over the world in 2022, a 3.6% increase from the year prior. Leading the pack for Ducati was the Multistrada V4 with 10,716 units delivered across the globe. Following that is the Monster with 7,971, and the Scrambler 800 with 6,880.



Italy was the biggest market for Ducati last year, wherein it sold 9,578 units—a 10% increase from 2021. Coming in second is the United States accounting for 8,441 units. Third place is Germany, where the brand sold 6,678 bikes.



“2022 was a year full of successes for Ducati and this record of deliveries is further confirmation of the solidity of the Company and of the constant growth of the brand in the world,” said Ducati vice president for Global Sales and After Sales Francesco Milicia. “Although the economic scenario in recent months has certainly worsened, we remain confident about the future thanks to the strength of an expanding sales network and a positive order portfolio, reflecting enthusiasts’ appreciation of the renewed product range.”

“This sales result is the outcome of the path that has seen us has seen us steadily invest in the development of innovative motorcycles and consistently strive to improve the quality of the product and the experience enjoyed by our passionate Ducatisti,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. “In addition, the Ducati brand has never been more loved and desirable, thanks to our extraordinary sporting achievements and our ongoing commitment to making our Ducatisti feel part of a big, welcoming family.”

