Ducati and Lamborghini have teamed up to create this limited-edition Streetfighter V4

Colllabs are cool, right? If the brands in question mesh well together, sure. In the automotive world, tie-ups can result in some very fantastic things. The Subaru x Toyota partnership, for example, delivered an identical pair of well-loved sports cars that are now going strong into their second generations.

Maybe we can add this entry to the list of successful team ups. At the recently concluded San Marino Grand Prix in Italy, Ducati unveiled this special-edition version of the Streetfighter V4. And if the colors and accompanying car in the image above aren’t telling enough, this one was made in collaboration with fellow Italian marque, Lamborghini.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is limited to just 630 units, which is based on the car brand’s founding year of 1963. It’s inspired by the Huracan STO, and features a green and orange paint scheme to reflect the car brand. Other Huracan-inspired design elements include the forged wheels with a titanium clamping nut in the rear, the front fender’s look, and the toe cap, radiator cover, wings, tank cover, and tail all fashioned from carbon fiber.

The ‘63’ livery, meanwhile, is inspired once again by Lambo’s first year as a company. The seat, too, is influenced by the Huracan STO’s interior finish. At the heart of this bike is a 1,103cc engine with 108hp on tap—the same mill found on the standard Streetfighter.

In addition to the 630 units up for grabs, Ducati will offer an extra-exclusive 63 units for special Lamborghini customers. These Lambo owners will be able to customize their bike to suit their car’s colors. Lastly, those lucky enough to purchase the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini can also get a matching helmet, jacket, and bike leathers they can wear while straddling the superbike.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini 2023 photos

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

