Ducati customers can now build one-of-a-kind bikes through the Ducati Unica program

Any Ducati owners here who are fond of custom bikes? Get this: Ducati has launched the Ducati Unica, the brand’s new customization program through which customers can build their own unique motorcycles.

The press release reads: “With Ducati Unica, the Centro Stile Ducati opens its doors to Ducatisti and accompanies them in the realization of their dream: to collaborate directly with designers and technicians to create a motorcycle that will be a unique piece in the world.”

“Design is a distinctive element of our creations. We wanted to give Ducatisti the chance to identify themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style,” said Centro Stile Ducati director Andrea Ferraresi. “Therefore, we created Ducati Unica, an exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a representative in the world. An exciting and unforgettable experience of customization to be experienced directly within our Centro Stile. The moment in which Ducatisti finally see their bike is very exciting for us at the Centro Stile and a source of great pride.”

Each stage in the creation—from the initial sketches to actual product delivery—will be documented and involves various enthusiasts. The entire process will be outlined with the support of the Ducati Unica team, and details like the materials, finishes, colors, and performance accessories will be defined.

Each bike built through this program will come with a certificate of uniqueness that proves its originality and ensures non-replicability. Obviously, these will be time-consuming to build, which is why Ducati will only be able to accept an “extremely limited number of requests” per year.

As exclusive as it sounds, the program will actually be open to customers from around the globe and will be applicable to both the Ducati and Ducati Scrambler lineups. How does building a bespoke Ducati bike sound to you?

