PH fuel price update: Up to P1.40/L increase for diesel, P0.20/L for gas starting June 28

The incoming week is set to bring in another round of fuel price hikes.

Unioil projects that for June 28 to July 4, 2022, the price of diesel will go up by P1.20 to P1.40 per liter, while gasoline prices will increase by P0.10 to P0.20 per liter. Last week, the prices of diesel and gasoline went up by P3.10/L and P0.80/L, respectively.

The upcoming price hikes are the lowest we’ll be seeing in four successive weeks (five for diesel) of increases.

For those who have switched to public transport, be reminded that that free MRT-3 rides and libreng sakay along 42 Metro Manila routes are set to end on June 30. If you’ve still been driving, but are putting in just enough fuel every time to get to your destination, do note that running on fumes is harmful to your car.

Projected fuel price increase for June 28 to July 4, 2022:

