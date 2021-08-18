The ‘Arctic Blast’ Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special looks as cool as it sounds

Harley-Davidson has added another special-edition bike to its roster. Meet the Street Glide Special in Arctic Blast, a unique customized version of the brand’s popular cruiser.

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

Each Arctic Blast edition is hand-painted by Gunslinger Custom Paint. The custom shop has produced only 500 units total for the whole world, and each one comes with a unique serial number painted onto the fuel tank.

The contrast of different shades of blue and bright white achieves an icy, glacial look, which is probably what HD’s designers were going for when conceptualizing a bike with a name like ‘Arctic Blast.’

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

Observe the bike up close, and you’ll notice several fine touches and details, such as a subtle honeycomb pattern incorporated into the paint on the fairing and the front fender, the metal flake effect in the deep blue paint, and other styling cues that almost make the bike look like it’s ice-cold to the touch.

Beneath the special paint, this limited-edition model is not much different from the top-trim Street Glide Special. At its heart is the Milwaukee-Eight 114 cubic inch (1,868cc) V-twin with 158Nm of torque available as early as 3,250rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission and chain final drive.

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

Standard equipment includes ABS, cruise control, a full-color TFT infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and two 5.25-inch speakers. Also part of the package is Harley-Davidson’s Reflex Defensive Rider System, which is a comprehensive set of safety tech that features cornering ABS, electronic linked braking, cornering enhanced traction control, drag-torque slip control system, vehicle hold control, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Arctic Blast edition retails for $38,899 (just under P2 million). Think you can snag one of the 500 units for yourself?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

