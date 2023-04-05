Two of Honda’s new bikes have bagged Red Dot Design Awards

Honda closed off 2022 with a flurry of impressive new motorcycles. Now, two of these new introductions have just bagged Red Dot Design Awards for 2023: the CB750 Hornet and the XL750 Transalp.

Technically, they’re not exactly new. These two are actually revived nameplates that have just been brought back to Honda’s motorcycle lineup, but of course, with better engineering and entirely new parts and tech.

PHOTO BY Honda

The Honda CB750 Hornet is a high-revving middleweight packs a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 90.5hp at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. Perhaps playing a big role in this product design award is the Hornet’s fuel tank, which “takes inspiration from the shape of a hornet’s wing” and “typifies the muscularity and athleticism associated with Streetfighter style motorcycles.”

PHOTO BY Honda

The XL750 Transalp, meanwhile, is the new adventure bike that bridges the gap between the CB500X and the Africa Twin. It’s powered by the same 755cc engine in the Hornet. It’s a modern recreation of the iconic XL600V Transalp from the ’80s, boasting a sleek and clean physique with a long-legged stance.

With these two new accolades, Honda’s Red Dot Design Awards total go up to 13. The last bike to have garnered the same awards was the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

