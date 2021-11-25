The Honda Fireblade gets special livery for its 30th anniversary

The Honda Fireblade is entering its 30th year in production in 2022. To mark this milestone, Honda has given the CBR1000RR-R and SP a few performance upgrades and introduced a special-edition colorway for the latter.

The 215hp, 112Nm 1,000cc four-cylinder engine is retained, but Honda has increased the rear sprocket teeth count from 40 to 43 to improve mid-range acceleration. Airbox and intake funnels have also been reshaped to improve airflow.

Honda says the new Fireblade has more powerful and consistent stopping power in race conditions thanks to the new piston material and surface reatment of the Nissin radial-mount four-piston caliper.

PHOTO BY Honda

As mentioned previously, there will also be a limited-edition Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary available. It boasts the same performance as standard-edition models, only this one sports a special tri-color exterior finish. This paint scheme was designed by Hiroaki Tsukui, the same person who created the colorway for the original 1992 Fireblade.

What do you think of these upgrades, readers? Check out more photos of the Fireblade below.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

