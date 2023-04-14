Makina 2023: The Honda CL500 scrambler bike lands in PH with a P409,000 SRP

Honda Philippines (HPI) has gotten real busy at the 2023 Makina Moto Show. Alongside the XL750 Transalp, the Japanese motorcycle marque has unveiled the new CL500.

In case you aren’t familiar, this was also the bike unveiled together with the Transalp at EICMA last year. It doesn’t get the Hornet’s engine, though. Instead, it packs the same 471cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin gasoline engine as the Rebel 500’s. This two-cylinder mill is capable of 46hp at 8,500rpm and 43.4Nm of torque at 6,250rpm. This is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist/slipper clutch.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MIAS 2023: All-new Ford Territory launched; here’s everything you need to know about it

MIAS 2023: Geely previews its new budget crossover, the GX3 Pro

The CL500 also sports a similar tank to the Rebel. Unlike that cruiser, though, the CL500 is a bona fide scrambler and stands much taller. The seat is listed at 790mm (31.1 inches) tall and is positioned almost as high as the exhaust. The CL500 also gets tank pads and knee pads as standard.

The new CL500 can be had for P409,000. Color options include Mat Laurel Green and Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic. What do you think of Honda’s latest offering?

See Also