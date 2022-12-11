2023 Honda Click 125 launched in PH with P80,900 SRP

Honda Philippines closes out the year with a major motorcycle launch—the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has officially unveiled the 2023 Honda Click 125, priced at P80,900.

The scooter will be manufactured in Honda’s Batangas facility.

Powering the 2023 iteration of the best-selling scooter in the country is a 125cc liquid-cooled PGM-FI eSP engine with peak figures of 11hp (8.2kW) at 8,500rpm and 10.8Nm at 5,000rpm. It can run from a standstill to 200 meters in 12.sec. More important, fuel efficiency is a claimed 50.3km/L based on WMTC results.

Among the new features of the latest Click 125 are a USB charging port and wavy disc brakes for better cooling efficiency under braking. The scooter now rides on wider 14-inch tubeless tires: 90/80 up front and 100/80 in the back.

Apart from all-LED lighting and a fully-digital meter panel, the Click 125 also boasts a secure key shutter and an 18-liter under-seat capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 2023 model comes in five colors: Obsidian Black Metallic, Pearl Crimson Red, Pearl Arctic White, Stellar Blue Metallic, and Pearl Sylvestris Gray.

See Also