Honda has made the Rebel even more comfortable to ride

The Rebel is one of the easy-riding bikes in Honda’s lineup. It sits low and is easy to straddle, and it’s not too heavy even for beginners. But should that stop Honda from upgrading the Rebel further to make it even more comfortable to ride? Of course not.

Check this out: the CMX1100T Rebel. This is the ultimate tourer version of the popular cruiser. What Honda has done here is take the Rebel 1100 and add an aerodynamic half fairing up front and hard panniers at the rear, making it even fitter for long rides. A new Iridium Gray Metallic finish was added to the color lineup in the process, too.

No mechanical changes here, though. This one’s still powered by a 1,084cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder gasoline engine that puts out 85.83hp at 7,000rpm and 98Nm of torque at 4.750rpm. mated to a six-speed manual transmission It can also be spec’d with an optional six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Do you like what Honda has done here? Would you like to see the smaller Rebel 500 get the same treatment, too?

More photos of the Honda CMX1100T Rebel:

