We’re digging Honda’s quirky colorways on the new CRF50F and CRF110F

Quirky isn’t something you’d call Honda’s trail bikes or any enduro bike, for that matter. Honda has just released new colors for the CRF range, though, and quirky is exactly what we’re calling the look.

Honda has just launched the full CRF Trail lineup in the US. There are four new models in total, and interestingly enough, none of them are available in our market. The eye-catching colorways are available with the CRF50F and the CRF110F, the two smallest bikes in the roster.

PHOTO BY Honda

The CRF50F, with its 49cc air-cooled engine, can be had with a white finish accentuated by a pink seat and pink and purple decals. The CRF110F is its other bright-colored sibling, featuring the same design as the smaller CRF50F but with bluish-green accents on the white fairings.

Joining these two in Honda’s US lineup are the CRF125F and the CRF250F, both of which can be had with typical red colorways. All of these trail bikes are road-legal in the US, but not that it matters to us.

What matters are those cool color options. Maybe Honda could bring them to our market someday, too? We’re not even asking for the bikes—just the colors.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

