The lovely Honda CT125 Trail Explorer has been launched in Thailand

We know how much you guys like Honda’s mini bikes, so we’re sure you’re going to like this one: the new Honda CT125 Trail Explorer.

This is extremely similar to that mini trail bike we saw launched in the US a couple of years back. It features that same off-road-oriented design, with a thin frame and a high-positioned exhaust pipe.

The bike is powered by a 125cc four-stroke gasoline engine that’s protected by an engine cover for when you want to take the bike off the beaten path. The rear suspension features five different preload adjustments for optimized off-road performance, and a rear carrier for all your cargo needs.

The bike also gets a full LED lighting system, a fully digital speedometer, a heft 5.4-liter fuel tank, and dual disc brakes with ABS up front. It comes in three different colors as seen above.

This is just one of the many mini bikes Honda currently sells in Thailand under Cub House. Should Honda Philippines just bring these models in already? We think so.

More photos and footage of the Honda CT125 Trail Explorer:

