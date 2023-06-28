This electric Honda Cub is now available for P84,999 via Popcycle Ebike Center

Just at the start of June, we received some good news that the electric Dax and Zoomer were already available via Popcycle Ebike Center. Those two e-bikes were part of a trio, though, and there was actually one missing: the Cub e:.

Well, folks, the said trio’s finally complete, as the same store that brought in those two electric two-wheelers have now also brought in the battery-powered Cub. Exciting times ahead for collectors and commuters alike.

PHOTO BY Ninoy Dayrit via Forward Creative Solutions

Like the Dax e: and the Zoomer e:, the Cub e: is powered by a 48V24Ah lithium-ion battery. This enables a maximum range of 65km and lets the Cub go up to 40kph. This means that this thing also falls under the L1b category, so no driver’s license or registration necessary.

As for the price, Popcycle Ebike Center is selling this for P84,999. What do you think of this new e-bike?

PHOTO BY Ninoy Dayrit via Forward Creative Solutions

