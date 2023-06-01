Honda Dax e: now available for P80.9k, Zoomer e: for P83.9k at Popcycle Ebike Center

Fans of Honda’s iconic motorcycles were treated to rather pleasant news at the start of this year when the company announced that it would be building electric versions of the Dax, Zoomer, and Cub. If you’re one of said fans, then boy do we have a treat for you.

Two out of these three electrified icons recently made their way to our market courtesy of Popcycle Ebike Center: the Dax e: and Zoomer e:. The electric Dax is priced at P80,999, while the electric Zoomer at P83,999.

PH specs and features of the Honda Dax e:

PHOTO BY Popcycle Ebike Center

The Dax e: packs a 48V24Ah lithium-ion battery that powers the 400W Bosch motor. The e-bike has a maximum range of 70km and can go up to 40kph, meaning this thing falls under the Land Transportation Office’s L1b category, so you wouldn’t need a driver’s license or registration to operate one of these. The Dax e: has a maximum load capacity of 120kg and weighs just 54kg.

PH specs and features of the Honda Zoomer e:

PHOTO BY Popcycle Ebike Center

Much like its stablemate, the Zoomer e: packs a 48V24Ah battery but is powered by a slightly less potent 350W motor. This setup, however, still lets the e-bike reach up to 70km on a single charge and up to 40kph on the road. Same figures, so it’s also classified as L1b. It has a slightly bigger load capacity at 150kg but also weighs just 54kg.

What do you think of these new electric Hondas? If you’re in the market for electric mobility solutions, you might also want to check out our reviews of the Sundiro Honda S07 and the Muji Honda MS01, both of which are also part of Popcycle Ebike Center’s lineup.

