Does the bobber look fit the Honda Rebel 1100?

Honda Europe celebrates the ‘dual personality’ of the new Rebel 1100 with two radical custom builds from French custom house FCR Original. These were originally slated to be unveiled alongside 10 dealer-built custom CB650Rs at this year’s Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz, France.

The two builds are called the Sport and the Bobber. Each is designed to appeal to different rider sensibilities, but are ultimately made to showcase the Rebel 1100’s customization potential.

The Sport strikes a balance between playfulness and practicality, with an ethos of ‘sporty, muscular, and aggressive’ in mind. Another inspiration the custom shop had was the Rebel’s dual-clutch gearbox, which it believes is great for all-day use for riders of all ages.

Modification to the swingarm allowed for the addition of a pair of black Öhlins rear shocks, a 17-inch wheel taken from the CB500F, and a Dunlop D212 190/55-17 rear tire. At the front end, the mudguard has been replaced with a scratch-built unit that sits 25mm lower. Oversized handlebars add leverage, while the speedometer has been moved to the top yoke.

Fully-custom bodywork made with a 3D scan adorns this Rebel build. It consists of a polyester-carbon fuel tank with aluminum filler, a seat and tail unit with integrated LED taillights and an alcantara seat, and hand-built foot rests, all finished in a red/black paint job. The parallel-twin engine has been left untouched, but now breathes through an FCR Original stainless-steel exhaust.

Evoking a more custom feel is the Bobber, which features styling cues from its namesake body type. The swingarm and the rear suspension are stock, while the front end has been lowered by 25mm. Completing the stance are custom-built black spoked wheels shod in fat Bridgestone rubber.

Aluminum handlebars, a perforated leather seat, a Mirrachrome-finished aluminum front mudguard, and a painted headlight further build on the bobber vibe. Cleaning up the rear end are Mini-Bates FCR Original LED indicators that make for a clutter-free tail section. An aluminum-filled polyester-carbon tank with a Mirrachrome/satin finish sits atop the engine and frame, while a ceramic-coated FCR Original exhaust provides the finishing touch.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

