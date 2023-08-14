Report: A hybrid electric Honda motorcycle could be in the works

It’s not just four-wheelers that are going electric. All over the motorcycle industry, brands are also starting the push towards electrification. Honda, for its part, has promised to introduce at least 10 electric motorcycles by 2025. That’s a pretty tight deadline it’s given itself.

Regardless of whether or not Honda will be able to make that deadline is starting to seem a bit irrelevant to us, though. After some recent developments, we’ve gotten more stoked than ever to see what the company has in store. According to a report by Motorcycle.com, Honda could be developing a hybrid motorcycle with two electric motors.

Honda’s electric motorcycle, the EM1 e:. PHOTO BY Honda

The website found multiple patents—11 separate ones, actually—for the same project but with different variations. Said project is about hybrid two-wheelers, and the patents were originally filed in 2021 and made public last week.

Not to get too technical—you can dive into the original report if you want to do so—but what’s most noteworthy here is that patents suggest that the hybrid motorcycle could come with two brushless electric motors. That’s similar to what you’ll find in a typical e-bike or electric scooter, much like the EM1 e: pictured here in this article.

Now, these are merely patents, so they don’t exactly show how the motors will work hand-in-hand with the gasoline engine. That remains to be seen. We’ll also have to wait a bit more before we get official confirmation from Honda about this supposed hybrid two-wheeler.

