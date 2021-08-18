Here’s what we know so far of the NX200, Honda’s upcoming small adventure bike

Adventure bikes are gaining traction as the ride of choice for covering long distances in comfort without sacrificing versatility. However, most ADV machines are tall and pricey, and even entry-level models are out of reach for riders who are strapped for cash.

Up until now, Honda’s smallest adventure offering has been the CB500X, a long-ride-ready bike with a parallel-twin engine, relaxed ergos, and a tall windscreen. Tomorrow, August 19, Honda India will be releasing something in the same vein—albeit smaller, lighter, and more affordable.

The bike, tentatively called the Honda NX200, has been teased in a video demonstrating its touring and off-roading prowess. Giving it the makings of a promising contender in the lightweight ADV market are a sharp fairing-mounted headlight, a high windscreen, a bash plate, and dual-purpose tires.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The NX200 will probably be based on the Honda Hornet 2.0 platform. Power will come from a 184cc single-cylinder engine that’s good for 17hp and 16Nm of torque. Matched to the air-cooled mill is a five-speed gearbox with a chain final drive.

Other features we spotted in the teaser video include knuckle-guard-mounted turn signals, gold-colored inverted forks, a rear monoshock, LED illumination, and a split seat.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Pricing has yet to be announced, but the NX200 will definitely fetch more than the Hornet 2.0—priced at 131,182 rupees (P89,600)—that it’s likely based on.

Do you think this kind of small-displacement adventure-style machine will do well in our market? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.