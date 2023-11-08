EICMA 2023: Goodbye Honda CB500X, hello NX500

The Japanese aren’t getting left behind at this year’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA). Honda has also taken center stage in Italy to showcase some of its newest models, one of which is the new NX500.

The NX500 replaces the CB500X in the Honda range, the new name dating back to the NX650 Dominator from the late ’80s. The new adventure tourer promises several improvements, although the motorcycle manufacturer ensures the essence remains unchanged.

There’s fresh new styling, obviously, with a visible new headlight and taillight design accentuating the front and rear ends. While the overall silhouette remains the same—it’s still shaped similarly to the CB500X—this one gets new decals and new colorways including Grand Prix Red, Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Horizon White.

PHOTO BY Honda

The bike also features a new five-inch full-color TFT screen derived from the XL750 Transalp, its bigger ADV sibling. It has Android/Apple smartphone connectivity using the dedicated Honda RoadSync app downloadable via the App Store or Play Store. The instrument cluster can be fiddled with using a four-way toggle switch on the handlebar.

Powering this sleek new two-wheeler is a familiar 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of torque at 6,500rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist/slipper clutch.

PHOTO BY Honda

The NX500 gets 41mm Showa Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks and rear shock. To put it simply, this has resulted in improved dampening and feel for both on- and off-road riding.

The bike also gets Honda Selectable Traction Control for the rear wheel, which can also be switched off as needed. Stopping power, meanwhile, is provided by dual 296mm discs up front with Nissin two-piston calipers and a 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear. Overall, the NX500 actually weighs 196kg, which is 3kg lighter than the CB500X.

So, seeing as the Transalp eventually made its way here, do you reckon Honda Philippines will actually launch the NX500 here? More important, would you like to see it make its way to our market? The comments section is open.

More photos of the Honda NX500 2024:

