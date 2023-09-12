What motorcycle could Honda be launching in PH this month?

After the flurry of new motorcycles that Honda Philippines (HPI) unveiled at the start of this year, the brand has somewhat slowed down with its new product launches. This hiatus, however, is set to end soon as HPI has another new model in the pipeline.

HPI has just teased the launch of its latest model, which, by the looks of the video, is another small scooter. The problem? We’ve no idea what it could be.

We looked to the comments section, and it appears we have two possible answers: the new Beat or the Forza 125. The former is a no-brainer, as it remains one of HPI’s most popular nameplates. As for the latter, we have some reason to think that it might be on its way here.

PHOTO BY Honda Motor Europe

For one, the teaser reads “FOR A” at some point in the looped GIF. Seeing as it only reads “Get ready for a new look coming soon” as a whole, we see no particular reason for the phrase to be separated like so unless HPI really intended to imply something.

We could be wrong, of course—we’ll just wait until the actual launch before we see more details released. But for those of you reading this, do you have any guesses? Drop them in the comments.

Honda PH teaser