Honda PH launched more than a dozen new bikes, six new flagship stores in 2022

The past year has been pretty big for Honda Philippines (HPI). The motorcycle manufacturer got pretty busy, having launched more than a dozen new motorcycles in total by the start of December.

There were mild updates to big bikes like the X-ADV, the CB650R, and the CRF1100L Africa Twin. New models were also added to the lineup, such as the CB500F and the CB150X. Of course, there’s also the popular small-displacement scooters in the Click 160, ADV 160, Airblade 160, and Click 125. It really did feel like HPI had something new lined up every month.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In addition to the new models, HPI also got busy expanding its dealer network in 2022. The company welcomed the opening of six new Honda Flagship Stores across the country: Du Ek Sam Inc. in Tagbilaran, Bohol; Guanzon Group of Companies in Tondo, Manila; Triumph JT Marketing Corporation in Caloocan; Solid Motorcycle Distributors Inc. in Aklan; Honda Motor Sports, Inc. in Angeles, Pampanga; and Motorista Motors in Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City.

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Motorists using unauthorized commemorative plates should remove them while they still can

Toyota on track to become global sales leader for the third year in a row

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

HPI also marked a massive milestone in 2022 with the production of its 7 millionth motorcycle in the country back in August. Another highlight for HPI included the start of its new partnership with motorsport legend Jovie Salong and the JMS Motocross School.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Despite the challenges and unpredictable economic condition, HPI is truly grateful for a year that was,” HPI vice president for MC Sales and Supply Chain Management Jomel Jerezo. “With the support and partnership of our distributors, dealers, and customers, we’re confident that we can take the joy of mobility to greater heights. They serve as our inspiration to be better each year and we look forward to achieving more milestones with them in 2023 and beyond.

“With all these accomplishments in the rearview mirror, HPI now turns its focus straight ahead to achieving more great things in 2023.”

Well, what would you like to see from the brand next year?