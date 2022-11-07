Honda opens new flagship motorcycle dealership in Pampanga

Honda Philippines (HPI) continues to get busy as we now enter the last few weeks of the year. Fresh off the launch of the all-new ADV 160, the Japanese motorcycle marque has now opened a new Honda Flagship Store in Pampanga.

The new dealership is the first in the province for HPI and its 15th Honda Flagship Store in the country. This opening is in partnership with the company’s dealer partner Honda Motor Sports (HMSI) under F&MG Group of Companies. The facility boasts a 400sqm floor area and houses HPI’s complete lineup of small-displacement motorcycles and big bikes, as well as multiple service bays and a lounge area for customers.

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

“A true feast to the senses, as the Flagship Store is also guaranteed to provide an expansive array of products and services that are built to satisfy customers' demand for quality but are well-suited to everyone’s budget and lifestyle,” said HPI president Susumu Mitsuishi. “From the top-of-the-line Commuter, On and Off Road and Big Bike models, along with genuine parts and aftersales service, it’s a one-stop shop for all our customers’ needs.”

“The arrival of HPI’s Flagship Store in Pampanga also means grabbing a share of the city’s lucrative market, especially since it’s a top-of-mind destination for its exciting food scene and rich history,” added HMSI president John Diego.

The Pampanga Flagship Store is located at Lot 1 Blk 26, MacArthur Highway corner San Joaquin, Barangay Sto. Domingo, Angeles City, Pampanga. It operates from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm.

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

