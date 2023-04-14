Makina 2023: The Honda Rebel 1100 finally lands in PH priced at P650,000

Honda Philippines’ (HPI) launches don’t end with the XL750 Transalp and the CL500—the brand closes out its introductions at the 2023 Makina Moto Show with the new Rebel 1100.

We know a lot of you have been waiting around for this one. This model landed in Thailand two years ago, but little did we know then that we’d have to wait this long for the bigger Rebel to arrive here. But we digress.

The Rebel 1100 sports the same look as the Rebel 500 that we’ve had here in our market for several years now. The difference, of course, is with the engine. This one packs a 1,083cc SOHC liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual with a slipper/assist clutch or a DCT. The latter is the same automatic gearbox found in the Africa Twin.

The new Honda Rebel 1100 lands in our market with a P650,000 price tag. Check out more photos of it below.

More photos of the Honda Rebel 1100 2023:

PHOTO BY Pierre Marcel de la Cruz

PHOTO BY Pierre Marcel de la Cruz

PHOTO BY Pierre Marcel de la Cruz

PHOTO BY Pierre Marcel de la Cruz

PHOTO BY Pierre Marcel de la Cruz

PHOTO BY Pierre Marcel de la Cruz

PHOTO BY Pierre Marcel de la Cruz

