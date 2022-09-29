Motorcycle News

Honda updates the Rebel, CB1000R with sleek new colorways

The CB1000R Black Edition now comes in a Mat Jeans Blue Metallic finish
by Leandre Grecia | 7 hours ago
Honda Rebel 2023
PHOTO: Honda
What’s your take on the current Rebel 500, readers? Is it starting to feel dated, or is it still fine as it is? If you think it’s the latter, then Honda probably agrees with you.

Over the years, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has merely updated the popular bike with mechanical tweaks, tech upgrades, and minor cosmetic changes across the range. And for 2023, Honda is introducing yet another new set of colors for the Rebel. Along with this, it is also rolling out some minor tweaks for the CB1000R—but more on that naked bike later.

Honda Rebel 2023

What the Rebel gets are three new paint options: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray, and Candy Diesel Red. The Rebel S, meanwhile, can now be had in a new Titanium Metallic finish.

The CB1000R Black Edition can now also be spec’d with a Mat Jeans Blue Metallic colorway—it still gets blacked-out exterior accents like the original. As for the standard CB1000R, that one gets a new Bordeaux Red Metallic paint scheme.

Honda CB1000R 2023

Again, no mechanical changes here, so the Rebel retains its 500cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine and the CB1000R its 998cc liquid-cooled in-line-four powertrain. Anyway, what do you think of these bikes’ new aesthetics? Would you like to see these colors make their way to our market?

More photos of the updated Honda Rebel, CB1000R 2023:

Honda CB1000R 2023

Honda CB1000R 2023

Honda CB1000R 2023

Honda CB1000R 2023

Honda Rebel 2023

Honda Rebel 2023

PHOTO: Honda

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

