Is the P62k Honda U-GO electric scooter a viable transport solution in Metro Manila?

This two-wheeler was just launched in China
by Matthew Galang for TopBikes.ph | 5 hours ago
PHOTO: Honda
In response to the demand for stylish yet affordable urban mobility solutions, Honda’s Chinese arm Wuyang-Honda has released the U-GO, an electric scooter for city riders.

Two versions of the 2022 Honda U-GO will be available: a standard model with a 1.2kW motor and a 53kph top speed, and a lower-speed option with an 800W motor and a top speed of 43kph. Both variants feature a 48V lithium-ion battery with a 1.44kWh capacity. A larger battery pack can be swapped in to boost the scooter’s capacity further for longer excursions around town.

2022 Honda U-GO underseat compartment

The scooter’s exterior design is simple and clean and looks right at home anywhere in an urban environment. For storage, there are 26 liters of space under the seat that can accommodate an open-face helmet and some essentials. Between the handlebars is an LCD screen that shows battery percentage, speed, and mileage. The screen also lets riders switch to Sport and Eco riding modes.

2022 Honda U-GO LCD screen

Honda has given the U-GO provisions for a passenger in the form of an integrated grab handle and folding aluminum footpegs. For grocery runs, a bag hook is mounted in front of the rider.

2022 Honda U-GO

To compete with higher-end offerings from other manufacturers with things like full-color screens and phone connectivity, the U-GO can be had at an affordable price point of $1,150 or (P58,000) for the 800W model, and $1,233 or (P62,000) for the 1.2kW variant. 

For now, this model is only offered in the Chinese market. But seeing as how several affordable e-scooters started out in China before branching out to other countries, it's not entirely impossible to eventually see the U-GO zipping around our streets.

2022 Blue Honda U-GO

2022 White Honda U-GO

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

