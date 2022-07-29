2022 Makina Moto Show: New Honda Wave RSX now in PH with P61,900 starting price

Fresh off the launch of the all-new Click 160, Honda Philippines (HPI) opened its display at this year’s Makina Moto Show with the launch of yet another new model: the Wave RSX.

This is the newest iteration of Honda’s famed nameplate. It gets updated styling with a familiar V-shaped lamps on the front end. This is similar to the design of Honda’s other scooters like the Click and ADV, only this appears to house only the signal lamps on the Wave RSX. For the most part, though, the bike still has a very recognizable Wave physiqu and silhouette.

The biggest highlight of the Wave RSX is the new 109cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that now has a fuel-injection system. It generates 8.66hp at 7,500rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It gets a four-speed manual transmission. Honda says this bike can do 67.8km/L based on World Motorcycle Test Cycle figures.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The underbone measures 1,921m long, 709mm wide, ad 1,081mm tall. Seat height is at 760mm. The bike sits on 17-inch wheels with 70/90-17MC 38P front tires and 80/90-17MC 50P rear tires and is fitted with a four-liter fuel tank.

The new Honda Wave RSX with front andd rear drum brakes goes for P61,900. Opt for the one with a front disc brake and it’ll set you back P64,900. Do you think that price tag’s still worth it for this utilitarian bike?

More photos of the 2023 Honda Wave RSX:

