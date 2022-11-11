Honda unveils new XL750 Transalp adventure bike at EICMA

It’s not just the CL badge that’s making a comeback in Honda’s European lineup—the Transalp is also marking its return. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer just unveiled the new XL750 Transalp at this year’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA), and it’s as we said—Honda’s filling the small gaps in its portfolio.

The XL750 slots in between the CB500X and the CRF1100L Africa Twin, providing a midway point between the entry-level and high-end adventure-bike offerings. These are all undoubtedly siblings, as the XL750 has a similar silhouette and physique as the CB500X to go with an Africa Twin-like Ross White colorway. It also comes in different colors, of course, namely Matte Iridium Grey Metallic and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

PHOTO BY Honda

The bike sits on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels shod in 90/90-R21 M/C 54H and 150/70-R18 M/C 70H tires, respectively. It gets a front Showa 43mm SFF-CA shock with 200mm of travel and a rear monoshock damper with a Pro-Link swingarm and 190mm of travel. It has 210mm of ground clearance, seat height is listed at 850m,.

The XL750 is power by the same setup as the recently unveiled CB750 Hornet. The shared engine is a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin capable of 90.5hp at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. This is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with an assist/slipper clutch.

PHOTO BY Honda

“With our new Transalp we looked hard at what made the first model so good and wanted to strike the right balance between urban agility, long-distance, on-road touring comfort and off-road ability,” said Honda R&D Japan Transalp large Project Leader Masatoshi Sato. “In arriving where we are, we have considered all these aspects in a ‘360-degree’ way, and created a bike that gives riders of all experience levels a fresh new option in the Honda range. The look revives the classic Transalp presence in a modern key, the new engine is incredibly strong and versatile, and the bike has an appealingly long and rich specification list. Around town or around the world—our Transalp is ready!”

So, do you think the Philippines should get this new Honda, too?

More photos of the Honda XL750 Transalp 2023:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda