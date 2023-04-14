Makina 2023: The Honda XL750 Transalp is now in PH with a P598,000 price tag

This is it, folks. Honda Philippines (HPI) has pulled the wraps off its newest models at the 2023 Makina Moto Show, and it looks like our guess was right—the XL750 Transalp has officially landed in our market.

This adventure bike was launched last year at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) sporting a retro design and packing the same engine as the newly revived CB750 Hornet.

The bike somewhat resembles the design of the CB500X, boasting that signature ADV styling. It has an adjustable windshield with a triangular headlight up front, and it sits on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. The fairings are adorned by retro Transalp decals.

As mentioned previously, the Transalp is powered by the same 755cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine found in the Hornet. This mill produces 90.5hp at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with an assist/slipper clutch.

Two colors are available at launch: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. This bike stickers for P598,000, landing right smack in the middle of the CB500X and the Africa Twin in HPI’s lineup. How do you like this one, readers?

More photos of the Honda XL750 Transalp 2023:

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph