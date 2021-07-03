The Honda Safety Driving Center now has MotoGymkhana courses

If you’ve gone to riding school and learned the basics from qualified experts like those at the Honda Safety Driving Center (HSDC), then you should be quite confident in your skills. So, what’s the next step you can take in your journey to master the art of riding two-wheeled machines?

That’s where HSDC’s new MotoGymkhana course comes in. For the uninitiated, the term is a contraction of ‘motorcycle gymkhana,’ a time-trial sport where riders compete to maneuver through a tight paved course with obstacles like traffic cones.

This type of motorsport is especially popular in Japan, and has riders weaving their motorcycles through tight courses that require the utmost concentration to navigate. Typically, MotoGymkhana participants have to memorize the course before attempting their run, which adds an extra layer of complexity to the already-challenging sport.

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

These events usually don’t take too much investment to join, as it only requires the rider, his gear, and a street-legal motorcycle. Leather racing suits aren’t always necessary for MotoGymkhana runs, since participants don’t ride at high speeds in the first place due to the low-speed nature of the courses.

If the concept of MotoGymkhana interests you, then HSDC’s newest course is definitely a must-try whether or not you plan to join such events, because the course will ensure that you master bike control.

All bikes are welcome for use in the course; students are free to bring their own motorcycles, as long as their ride is equipped with crash guards for safety. If you don’t have a motorcycle or would rather not bring your own, there are free-to-use small-displacement bikes for the two-day course. If you want to learn the ins and outs of MotoGymkhana on a big bike but you don’t have your own, rental for motorcycles 400cc and up is priced at P3,500.

Continue reading below ↓

Course rates start at P4,000 for small bikes, while the big-bike course will cost you P10,000. Eager to master the fine art of MotoGymkhana? HSDC already began accepting students on July 1.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.