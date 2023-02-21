Is Husqvarna launching the Norden 901 in PH soon?

Husqvarna made waves in the local motorcycle scene when it arrived here in the Philippines at the height of the pandemic. The brand had stylish and affordable two-wheelers in its lineup—that’s basically what a lot of riders look for in a bike.

The only problem with Husqvarna’s local stable? It’s slim pickings. You have the retro nakeds in the Svartpilen 200 and 401 and the Vitpilen 401, and that’s it.

That’ll soon change, though, as it looks like the Swedish motorcycle manufacturer will be launching a new model on our shores soon.

PHOTO BY Husqvarna Philippines

Husqvarna recently released a photo on social media of a bike somewhat hidden in the shadows. While there’s not much to go by here, we have a pretty good guess that the bike in the photo is the Norden 901. Because, well, what else could it be? Those handguards and that windscreen kind of give it away.

If you aren’t familiar with it, the Norden 901 is Husky’s adventure bike, powered by an 889cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 103hp and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

What do you think, readers? Reckon an adventure Husky could be a hit here in our market?

Husqvarna Norden 901 teased in PH:

