The Kawasaki Bajaj Dominar 400 is now better equipped for long rides

A favorite among budget-minded riders looking to hit the tollways, the Kawasaki Bajaj Dominar 400 is a solid, affordable way to dip your toes into big-bike ownership. Initially brought into the Philippine market in 2018, the Dominar will be getting some nifty updates for the 2022 model year in its Indian home market.

Among the touring-focused upgrades to this naked bike are a tall windscreen, handguards, and a luggage carrier with an integrated pillion backrest. On the protection side, the latest version receives an engine bash plate with an integrated metal skid plate, and a new leg guard. A USB charging port and a smartphone mount round out the whole package.

Otherwise, the updated Dominar stays pretty much the same. Powering the bike is a 373.3cc single-cylinder engine that makes about 39.42hp and 35Nm of torque. The frame is underpinned by a 43mm inverted front fork and a rear monoshock, while braking duties are taken care of by single-disc units on both ends.

Two colors will be available for the Indian market: Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.

The local model will likely carry over the same features such as ABS, LED illumination, and split-LCD instruments. Plus touring doodads, the Dominar’s P175,000 price tag will probably go up, but hopefully not by much.

